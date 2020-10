Hey Guys, was driving to a car meet and my gas light turned on. Filled up the gas tank 25$ and it wouldn’t start, it cranks tho. Had to push start it and it felt really weak and barely ran. Felt like it was going to die when idling and when I hit the gas it took a second to get good power. I changed my fuel filter and checked my spark plugs. Any ideas? I hear my fuel pump prime and I put a screwdriver on my starter solenoid and it still doesn’t start.