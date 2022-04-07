Electrical 92 GT Blower Motor One speed after resistor pack replacement

Hello, this is my first post hope you can help. I just bought a 92 GT with several little problems door locks oil leaks etc. One problem I am dealing with now is ac blower was working intermittently so I pulled the fan resistor pack ohmed out the resistor pack with an open on the resistor. I replaced the resistor pack and now it only works on low. I pulled the motor and went straight to 12v and it blows hard. Checking the voltage at the fan connector I get battery voltage. Any help would be much appreciated.
Thank you
 

