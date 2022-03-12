92 LX rough idle and heavy exhaust fumes

Okay, here I go again (on my own).....I've recently (1.5 weeks ago) purchased this car, which my father owned up until 2019. The last owner put a cam (303 I think) in it and installed a Magnaflow exhaust (no catalytic convertors).My problem is it runs fine once it gets up to temp but until then it doesn't want to idle on its own and the exhaust fumes are nauseating. All my clothes smell like exhaust fumes after I get out if the car. If I immediately take it out to drive it runs fine but bucks at lows speeds. Out on the main road it runs great. I'm pretty sure I need to get it tuned. the car only has 82k miles and was definitely never a daily driver for the last 3 years. I post a video below of the cold start and what happens.The last owner told me I need to just adjust the TPS. I checked it but having a hard time getting a good read from this low budget multimeter. It only has 1 decimal point and even with tiny pin connectors it reads all over the place. Where's the best place to put the black probe for grounding? Some say on the black TPS wire and others say ground it somewhere in the engine bay. And I assume I should get a better grade multimeter.Things I know about the car and what's been done:Last owner installed a cam. He did say he has never changed the plugs or wires since installing the cam. And he didn't specify what cam he installed. I'm still waiting for him to respond. I removed and cleaned the MAF. It idled better when I disconnected the MAF while it was running. When I hooked it back up after cleaning it still would not idle properly. I have not done anything else to the car under the hood.I've done lots of research over the past few days but figured I'd ask the community some questions before I take it my mechanic because he's been overwhelmingly busy the last few weeks. Thanks for any advice in advance.Cold start video is below - PS: The belt squeal was fixed with some CRC Belt Conditioner.