92 LX rough idle and heavy exhaust fumes

L

lojo1

Member
Mar 10, 2022
9
7
13
50
Charlotte, NC
Okay, here I go again (on my own).....

I've recently (1.5 weeks ago) purchased this car, which my father owned up until 2019. The last owner put a cam (303 I think) in it and installed a Magnaflow exhaust (no catalytic convertors).
IMG_3800.JPG
IMG_3796.JPG
IMG_3802.JPG


My problem is it runs fine once it gets up to temp but until then it doesn't want to idle on its own and the exhaust fumes are nauseating. All my clothes smell like exhaust fumes after I get out if the car. If I immediately take it out to drive it runs fine but bucks at lows speeds. Out on the main road it runs great. I'm pretty sure I need to get it tuned. the car only has 82k miles and was definitely never a daily driver for the last 3 years. I post a video below of the cold start and what happens.

The last owner told me I need to just adjust the TPS. I checked it but having a hard time getting a good read from this low budget multimeter. It only has 1 decimal point and even with tiny pin connectors it reads all over the place. Where's the best place to put the black probe for grounding? Some say on the black TPS wire and others say ground it somewhere in the engine bay. And I assume I should get a better grade multimeter.
9785dbd2817fc747b4c1172af1623ab5.jpg

Things I know about the car and what's been done:
Last owner installed a cam. He did say he has never changed the plugs or wires since installing the cam. And he didn't specify what cam he installed. I'm still waiting for him to respond. I removed and cleaned the MAF. It idled better when I disconnected the MAF while it was running. When I hooked it back up after cleaning it still would not idle properly. I have not done anything else to the car under the hood.

engine.jpg


I've done lots of research over the past few days but figured I'd ask the community some questions before I take it my mechanic because he's been overwhelmingly busy the last few weeks. Thanks for any advice in advance.

Cold start video is below - PS: The belt squeal was fixed with some CRC Belt Conditioner.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3797.JPG
    IMG_3797.JPG
    192.6 KB · Views: 9

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,638
7,623
203
polk county florida
You did not 'fix' the belt with the CRC, band aid. Take the belt off and spin the pulleys, they should not make any noise, look at the tensioner, with the belt loaded, there is a indicator with a pointer that shows how tight the belt is, I'm gonna guess you need a new belt or tensioner.
Now to help you out with some things:
First, the low rpm bucking problem is likely the cam, not much you gonna do about that right now without knowing what cam is in it.
Second, to check out how things are working, do the 'surging idle checklist', here's a link:
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Read through it, then do the steps one by one, if you have any questions post them in this thread so we can help you out.
Don't start randomly replacing or upgrading stuff, it makes diagnosing problems harder.
Also most mechanical shops don't know how or can confuse the diagnostic stuff with our computer systems, they are used to working on newer systems so unless they work with what is basically the first generation computer systems you may be wasting you money,
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
M

Monkeybutt2000

Advanced Member
Aug 11, 2019
715
471
73
50
Lafayette,IN
Firstly,you do not need a "tune". Secondly,you need to pull codes. Follow the Generals advice above. And thirdly,a cam on a stock engine is just a disaster. And,that open air filter isn't doing you any favors either.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
L

lojo1

Member
Mar 10, 2022
9
7
13
50
Charlotte, NC
General karthief said:
You did not 'fix' the belt with the CRC, band aid. Take the belt off and spin the pulleys, they should not make any noise, look at the tensioner, with the belt loaded, there is a indicator with a pointer that shows how tight the belt is, I'm gonna guess you need a new belt or tensioner.
Now to help you out with some things:
First, the low rpm bucking problem is likely the cam, not much you gonna do about that right now without knowing what cam is in it.
Second, to check out how things are working, do the 'surging idle checklist', here's a link:
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Read through it, then do the steps one by one, if you have any questions post them in this thread so we can help you out.
Don't start randomly replacing or upgrading stuff, it makes diagnosing problems harder.
Also most mechanical shops don't know how or can confuse the diagnostic stuff with our computer systems, they are used to working on newer systems so unless they work with what is basically the first generation computer systems you may be wasting you money,
Click to expand...
Thank you very much. And you are correct. A band aid was only applied to the squealing belt noise. On another note I decided to check the plug wires and plug and noticed they were in bad need of replacement. I wasn't able to get any of the plugs out yet because I don't have the extended socket size to remove the plugs. I'll purchase that particular size tomorrow and check to see how the plugs are.

IMG_3810.JPG
IMG_3808.JPG
 
L

lojo1

Member
Mar 10, 2022
9
7
13
50
Charlotte, NC
Okay I found a socket for the plugs and removed the plugs for #1 and #2 cylinders. I'm thinking it might be a good idea to replace the wires and plugs before I go any further in the process?

plug.JPG
IMG_3810.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Rough/stumbling idle
Replies
3
Views
935
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
AydenTv
  • Locked
Little Known Little Issues Thread
Replies
53
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
47
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
mansour.aref
Fox The build - 4eyed Fox - Stoppie Montoya
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Andrews24
Cold start problems - bouncing idle...
Replies
15
Views
882
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom