92 to 95 spindle swap

Jan 2, 2021
I have changed the spindles but I can tell that the alignment is not going to be accurate. I am also reading that the brakes may give me some issues due to the rear drum set up on the car. To fix the alignment issue can I add aftermarket camber/caster plates? What else should I look out for. The donor spindles are from a 95 I double checked. The 92 was a 4cyl but it now has a V8 from a 92 Gt in it.
Any help will be appreciated
 

Yes, you will need an alignment. Your toe will be off. You shouldn’t need CC plates unless you are lowering the car down as well.

if you are keeping the rear drum brakes you can leave the stock MC and booster. Pedal feel will be close to stock.

99-04 cobra brakes will be the closest to stock. The 99-04 GT 2-piston will be next closest.
 
