92 to 95 spindle swap

I have changed the spindles but I can tell that the alignment is not going to be accurate. I am also reading that the brakes may give me some issues due to the rear drum set up on the car. To fix the alignment issue can I add aftermarket camber/caster plates? What else should I look out for. The donor spindles are from a 95 I double checked. The 92 was a 4cyl but it now has a V8 from a 92 Gt in it.

Any help will be appreciated