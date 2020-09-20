Engine 93 Cobra loses spark>>>>

Owner (very close friend) has been battling this issue for over a year. Car will start and run for about 20secs,then die. With the key in the ON position, you pull a plug wire and put a plug in, it will NOT spark. You cycle the key back to OFF, the car will start,or throw spark at said plug EVERY time. If you pull the plug from the TFI module,and plug it back in, it will start or throw spark as well. There are no aftermarket electrical items hooked up to the car. We have tried two different ecu's, two different coils, and two different distributors. All three of these items were from my running,driving car so we know these parts are good. If you hook a dvm to the coil,and turn the car over,you can watch the voltage drop. We pulled codes as well, but IMO they wouldn't cause this issue. I can post those later if necessary. So,where do we begin?
 

