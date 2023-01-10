For Sale 94-98 Cobra Air Bag Driver Side Tan

85cleangtvert

Member
May 19, 2005
94-98 Cobra Air Bag Driver Side Tan. This came from a 94-98 Cobra that was parted out (no body damage or accidents). It says Cobra instead of the Mustang emblem. The tan paint has some chips / scratches and isnt perfect. The paint Ford used wasnt that good. It will shine up nice with armorall still or You can repaint any color or use as is. Air Bag is in good condition. Comes with the 2 bolts that screw Air Bag to steering wheel. It believe it will fit 99-04 as well. Please do your own research first if you arent sure. Check out the pictures to see it. contact [email protected] if interested. Hard to find part, there are None on ebay of any color that say Cobra. Located in Bay Area / Oakland, CA. $300 shipped in the US. I accept paypal. please contact me at my email for fastest response. thanks.
