For Sale 99-04 Mustang Black Driver Air Bag

8

85cleangtvert

Member
May 19, 2005
103
1
18
99-04 Mustang Air Bag Driver Side Black. Nice condition. Black is the base color of the air bag so you dont have to worry about paint chips on this color. Looks nice overall. Air Bag is in good condition. It will shine up even nicer with some amorall etc... Comes with the 2 bolts that screw Air Bag to steering wheel. It believe it will fit 94-98 as well. Please do your own research first if you arent sure. Check out the pictures to see it. contact [email protected] if interested. Located in Bay Area / Oakland, CA. $200 shipped in the US. I accept paypal. please contact me at my email for fastest response. thanks.
DSCF0020.JPG
DSCF0022.JPG
DSCF0023.JPG
DSCF0024.JPG
DSCF0025.JPG
DSCF0026.JPG
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
For Sale 94-98 Cobra Air Bag Driver Side Tan
Replies
0
Views
45
Interior Exterior Parts
85cleangtvert
8
8
SOLD 1993 Mustang Premium Radio Tape Deck NOS Cobra New
Replies
1
Views
356
Interior Exterior Parts
Noobz347
Noobz347
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
MillenniumPony
99-04 Mustang Bullitt/Cobra/Mach 1 Headrest
Replies
1
Views
1K
Interior Exterior Parts
dmw_4814
D
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu