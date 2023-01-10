85cleangtvert
Member
-
- May 19, 2005
-
- 103
-
- 1
-
- 18
99-04 Mustang Air Bag Driver Side Black. Nice condition. Black is the base color of the air bag so you dont have to worry about paint chips on this color. Looks nice overall. Air Bag is in good condition. It will shine up even nicer with some amorall etc... Comes with the 2 bolts that screw Air Bag to steering wheel. It believe it will fit 94-98 as well. Please do your own research first if you arent sure. Check out the pictures to see it. contact [email protected] if interested. Located in Bay Area / Oakland, CA. $200 shipped in the US. I accept paypal. please contact me at my email for fastest response. thanks.