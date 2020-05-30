'94 front lower control arm aftermarket options

My 94 has D&D tubular A arms with shot out bushings. I searched around and correct dimensions replacement bushings are impossible to find.

So I'm looking at getting all new arms in the front on both sides. I want arms that come with polyurethane bushings, wondering if anyone has recommendations? I know there's a few different options out there. Maximum Motorsports??? UPR???
 

