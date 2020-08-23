94 GT Convertible Project GT40P, B303, etc

DMG1
I just traded for a friends project car. It’s a 94 GT Convertible Cobra clone with GT40P heads, B303 cam, Moates quarter horse, 4.10s, 5 speed, etc.
the car supposedly has a base tune on the Quarter Horse and It runs poorly. Won’t idle. I would like to run codes but when I try to use my Snapon scanner it won’t communicate. When I jumper the 2 plugs on the under hood diagnostic connector, the engine light doesn’t flash.
I suspect the TPS wiring is not correct but alldata doesn’t give good info on the connectors.
My big issue is that I can’t run codes. Is the Quarter horse causing the problem? Anyone have an idea?
