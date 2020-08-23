94 GT Convertible Project GT40P, B303, etc

D

DMG1

New Member
Aug 4, 2020
1
0
0
46
Mt Pleasant, Pennsylvania
I just traded for a friends project car. It’s a 94 GT Convertible Cobra clone with GT40P heads, B303 cam, Moates quarter horse, 4.10s, 5 speed, etc.

the car supposedly has a base tune on the Quarter Horse and It runs poorly. Won’t idle. I would like to run codes but when I try to use my Snapon scanner it won’t communicate. When I jumper the 2 plugs on the under hood diagnostic connector, the engine light doesn’t flash.

I suspect the TPS wiring is not correct but alldata doesn’t give good info on the connectors.


My big issue is that I can’t run codes. Is the Quarter horse causing the problem? Anyone have an idea?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R Progress Thread Just another 93 convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
LILCBRA LILCBRA's 87 GT convertible project (and it's lack of actual progress!!) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
E For Sale 1995 Mustang GT Convertible Project Car, Georgia SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
A For Sale 1987 ASC Mclaren / Ford Mustang Project 2 seat roadster convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Robert Arco New Suspension Project - Convertible - Part 1 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
B Expired 1996 Ford Mustang Gt Convertible For Parts Or Project Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
S 1988 Mustang Gt 5.0 Convertable Father/son Project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
J Expired 83 Mustang Glx Convertible 5.0 4 Speed Project Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
cerbin24 89' Convertible Project Questions The Welcome Wagon 1
theYman Fox My Convertible Spoiler Project Is Finished. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Kabuki_notch Progress Thread 1990 GT convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
J Expired 1994 Ford Mustang Gt Convert 5.0 5 Speed Project SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Detector My new 95 GT convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
chepsk8 Trying to put a value on a 65 convertible project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
1968stang 1968stangs 1987 GT Convertible project thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S For Sale: 1991 Convertible Mustang 2.3 Turbo Project Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
S For Sale: 1991 Convertible Mustang 2.3 Turbo Project Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
B 83 GT Convertible shop project! Pics! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Efifty New Project 92 GT Convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
ryan218 Project "BlackOut" 89 convert. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 498
B 67 convertible project ? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B pic of 67 convertible project Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
K 1967 Mustang Convertible Project NY $900 Engine and Power Adder 0
A pics of our convertible project Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
S New Purchase & Project, 1973 convertible Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
T New to the fourum. How do I sell my 65 Gt Convert almost completed project Classic Mustang Specific Tech 30
F 2004 FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 CONVERTIBLE <<MY PROJECT CAR>> SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 106
I '95 GT Convertible "project" for sale... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
W A White 1989 Convertible 5.0 LX The Welcome Wagon 1
B 1988 mustang convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
W Electrical Convertible Top Switch spade connectors pulled loose (92 Mustang LX Conv.) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
foxbodybill89 Engine convertible/explorer intake hood clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
I Interior and Upholstery Please help! '06 convertible problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
N For Sale 1985 MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
C New Member: 1990 GT Convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
woodsnake Timing with converted 5.0 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
S Electrical 1995 Mustang GT slight hiccups/hesitation at around 2k rpm looking for a fix for the dreaded code 212 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
K Sun visor replacement 1998 convertible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Seat belt question for 97 GT convertible. (Resolved) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 93 convertible torque box reinforcements 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Gfallon1 99 convertible top 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Question!! potential damage to flexplate/crank during 4R70W swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C Converting a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI from a 302 to a 351? Other Auto Tech 5
C s197 convertible 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 90 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
C 2017 MUSTANG ECOBOOST CONVERTABLE STEREO UPGRADE 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
M New member- Where to buy a red convertible top? The Welcome Wagon 1
R Please Help! Ideas/Tips on how to make my '93 2.3l (NA) Convertible Faster. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
F 2000 V/6 Convert DEAD! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom