95 GT shaking VIOLENTLY, now will not start

B

BlackSNGT

New Member
Jul 28, 2021
3
0
1
45
Ukiah
Ok so... first off, i've looked for answers.. and I have a good idea what's going on... that said.. i've never had this happen before over the course of 12 previous Mustangs...

Stock block 331, forged internals, Vortech S trim with AFR 185's, blah blah.. anyway..

Coming home about 2 weeks ago, going maybe 35 or 40 mph, shifted from 3rd down into 4th.. soon as I let the clutch out... BAM... the car started shaking more violently than i'd ever felt before.. like wow.. like I was off roading all of a sudden.. car died.. I popped clutch and limped it another 100 yards and turned off before stopping..

Nothing visible.. no oil leaking.. nada. Tried to start it, seemed like it was siezed... now...

About 2 days prior to this, I had changed the oil... I have a 7 qt Canton deep pan.. then obv the filter, and the S trim... I put in around 8 qts.. I KNEW it would be a touch low.. as the dipstick isn't the bet indicater on this thing.. but hey.. 8 quarts til I can get it up to grab another one!?!?

In any event, it surely seems like the motor seized on me.. or I threw a rod.. i'm unsure at this point. I thought the clutch let go but pulled tranny and it all looks fine.. rear end rolls free.. and motor spins free but seems to make a funny loud TICK noise every few seconds when trying to start it...

ARG.

Anyone been through this? Did I maybe snap a camshaft? I'm not abusive.. the car has been a 3+ year project and i've spent a ton of money, and had everything done properly at machine shops, etc.. very disappointing...

If it matters, the rotor in the dizzy won't spin. It's locked in place. I hope this bish didn't spin bearings... arg...
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,160
12,075
224
Massachusetts
Definitely sounds like a mechanical issue. That definitely sucks.

Really, not much we can suggest here other than various things to check. Did the balancer spin?

Can you pull the distributor and see if the cam is turning when you turn the engine over? Timing chain failure perhaps?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,324
8,772
234
63
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
If the engine shook badly stopped dead, and wouldn’t spin when it was hot, but now spins when it cold, you have something broken that expanded, and caused things to tighten up as a result. My guess is a cylinder, maybe the block itself. There would be water in the oil, and with fresh oil, it is probably sitting on top of that oil. Drain the oil, and see what comes out.
If there is no water in the oil, but you hear a clicking noise while cranking, that is probably some piece of something striking something while it’s going through the rotation. Either way, that engine is going to have to come out.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 users
v8stang289

v8stang289

Advanced Member
Apr 22, 2008
113
103
74
Sounds like an issue with the timing chain/set or camshaft to me, especially with the engine turning over but the distributor not turning.
As others have said, it's time to tear into it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
B

BlackSNGT

New Member
Jul 28, 2021
3
0
1
45
Ukiah
v8stang289 said:
Sounds like an issue with the timing chain/set or camshaft to me, especially with the engine turning over but the distributor not turning.
As others have said, it's time to tear into it.
Click to expand...
Well, I just heard from the guy doing the work.. and yep. The bolt holding the timing chain in place worked it's way out somehow, and kaboom.. it came off and fugged stuff up. He said it sheared the bolts and front cover off the cam, and did a little damage to it, but it looks saveable.. I only had to go a few hundred feet but I know that's an eternity while this is going on..

He is scoping it now to see if I bent any valves or dinged up any pistons... blah.

Least it wasn't seized lol.

Next question... if the cam is damaged.. and i'm not really sure "what" cam is in it.... how do I proceed to replace it with the same thing??

I imagine there will be a part # somewhere on it? I have a quarterhorse tuner, and have a guy remotely tune through my logs and live as i'm driving it.. I had it set up really nice, and i'd love to not fugg with it anymore. It was about perfect and i'd love to do the same cam.

Thanks!
 
v8stang289

v8stang289

Advanced Member
Apr 22, 2008
113
103
74
Hopefully you'll get away with minimal damage.

As far as the cam, that may be hard to figure out. Many manufacturers will have a grind number or part number on the end. Some won't, and if it's a custom cam then all bets are off.
If it needs to be replaced, look for part numbers and go from there. If there are no numbers, you can try to measure the lobes and see if it matches with any manufacturers specs.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,904
6,698
193
polk county florida
Was it gear drive or timing chain? I've heard about gear drives breaking bolts and also chipping gear teeth, even breaking the cam, hopefully no more than a few valves bent worse case.
Keep us posted.
Oh, BTW, if you can't ID the cam this may be a chance to put in a known cam that matches the rest of the setup.
JMO
 
