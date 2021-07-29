95 GT shaking VIOLENTLY, now will not start

Ok so... first off, i've looked for answers.. and I have a good idea what's going on... that said.. i've never had this happen before over the course of 12 previous Mustangs...



Stock block 331, forged internals, Vortech S trim with AFR 185's, blah blah.. anyway..



Coming home about 2 weeks ago, going maybe 35 or 40 mph, shifted from 3rd down into 4th.. soon as I let the clutch out... BAM... the car started shaking more violently than i'd ever felt before.. like wow.. like I was off roading all of a sudden.. car died.. I popped clutch and limped it another 100 yards and turned off before stopping..



Nothing visible.. no oil leaking.. nada. Tried to start it, seemed like it was siezed... now...



About 2 days prior to this, I had changed the oil... I have a 7 qt Canton deep pan.. then obv the filter, and the S trim... I put in around 8 qts.. I KNEW it would be a touch low.. as the dipstick isn't the bet indicater on this thing.. but hey.. 8 quarts til I can get it up to grab another one!?!?



In any event, it surely seems like the motor seized on me.. or I threw a rod.. i'm unsure at this point. I thought the clutch let go but pulled tranny and it all looks fine.. rear end rolls free.. and motor spins free but seems to make a funny loud TICK noise every few seconds when trying to start it...



ARG.



Anyone been through this? Did I maybe snap a camshaft? I'm not abusive.. the car has been a 3+ year project and i've spent a ton of money, and had everything done properly at machine shops, etc.. very disappointing...



If it matters, the rotor in the dizzy won't spin. It's locked in place. I hope this bish didn't spin bearings... arg...