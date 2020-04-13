95 mustang 5.0 no crank no start, went thru checklist..

Hey everybody I have a problem with my car not cranking over. It started last fall when I was pulling it into storage I got at the end and it cut off.. I didn’t think much of it since it was where it needed to be and left..came back a couple weeks later to start it and no start. I pulled codes and got a 211 I believe for the pip sensor.. I changed the distributor And the coil with msd and still nothing. I went thru the checklist and probed a lot of wires and found no power at the pink/white when attempting to crank. I replaced the ignition switch and same thing. I checked wires going to and from neutral safety and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary but for testing purposes I bypassed the neutral safety switch (aode) and ran a wire straight from the solenoid you the signal wire. Still no start and no volts.. the starter will turn when jumped with a screwdriver.. Any ideas guys? Or tips? Appreciate the feedback thanks.
 

