95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes... i’ve been having some trouble for the past three weeks.... New plugs wires new cap and rotor... I got a rough start... idle was jumping until the car got warm... I adjusted the distributor now I’m idling about 1100 RPMs but now the Idle holdS steady... it’s like a small pulse... unless I’m laying into the throttle... cruising under 2000 RPMs It will start jerking... High RPMs i even gotten a few backfires... it’s even died on me a few times and I’ve had to leave it sit come back it’ll fire right up and run fine for a while still with a miss I can tell when it’s about to die out the whole car seems to shake pretty good.... 95 GT stroked...