95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes

95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes... i’ve been having some trouble for the past three weeks.... New plugs wires new cap and rotor... I got a rough start... idle was jumping until the car got warm... I adjusted the distributor now I’m idling about 1100 RPMs but now the Idle holdS steady... it’s like a small pulse... unless I’m laying into the throttle... cruising under 2000 RPMs It will start jerking... High RPMs i even gotten a few backfires... it’s even died on me a few times and I’ve had to leave it sit come back it’ll fire right up and run fine for a while still with a miss I can tell when it’s about to die out the whole car seems to shake pretty good.... 95 GT stroked...
 

Could be as simple as a vacuum leak. Check all the hoses and see if any of them are cracked or split. Be careful of the colored plastic ones, they get brittle over time and may break.
 
