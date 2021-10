I do not know the kit, but do know stereo installation. Your installer most likely made a bad connection, (for me, that is myself and my helpers), or got wire colors mixed up. Eliminate those, and you are likely to have a cable issue. Next down the list is a bad channel in an output or input.

Do you have another RCA cable to test it with? If not, a multimeter on Ohms can test that cable, and plugging the R&L side (with the system off) and seeing if the problem switches sides when you turn it back on can help diagnose the cable.