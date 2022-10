'91 5.0 began running poorly/missing etc. A friend with a shop had a known good A9L we swapped in and cured the problem. He needed his test unit back, so I bought a used A9L off eBay. I opened the case on my original ECM but saw no bad capacitors or burned traces. Has anyone sent their ECM in to a company for repair, if so what company? Since these are getting harder to find I'd like to have a backup on hand.