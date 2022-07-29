ABS code 63 on 1994 mustang

F

Farmstad

Member
Jun 30, 2021
22
4
13
18
Canada
I am stuck trying to find the solution to solve this problem. First my car had no abs light and the wheels would lock up when breaking. So I got a new relay/circuit thing from a junk yard that fits underneath the abs plastic shell. After this I got the code 63 and the abs light always stays on (if that means something). http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/brakes/absDiagInfo.html light also goes when I unplug both the 15pin and 4 pin connector according to this website it means something but not sure. Also my fuse is fine. If anyone knows what to test it would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
ABS code 63 can’t figure it out
Replies
0
Views
38
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Farmstad
F
S
Remove ABS Module 97 V6
Replies
2
Views
566
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
91AOD5.0LX
Complete shut down w/code C-18
Replies
68
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
C
89 strange no spark, tfi question?
Replies
11
Views
708
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom