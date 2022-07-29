ABS code 63 on 1994 mustang

I am stuck trying to find the solution to solve this problem. First my car had no abs light and the wheels would lock up when breaking. So I got a new relay/circuit thing from a junk yard that fits underneath the abs plastic shell. After this I got the code 63 and the abs light always stays on (if that means something). http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/brakes/absDiagInfo.html light also goes when I unplug both the 15pin and 4 pin connector according to this website it means something but not sure. Also my fuse is fine. If anyone knows what to test it would be appreciated.