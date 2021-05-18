ABS Control module replacement

I am at my end !!



2001 Mustang GT, changed pads and rotors w/o complications, less the stuck rotors. Immediately after driving I smell brake burning but it continued to the point I stopped and the car would down shift in order to continue. Checked the calipers, pads rotors all good. I even removed callipers and pushed the pistons in with no problem.



My problem is the front wheels won't turn. I took to Firestone and they replaced MC, Hydroboost, brake lines, calipers to no avail. ... the only thing left is the ABS Control Unit, Problem is no one sells them and they (Firestone) can get a rebuilt one for 1K. It has traction control



I have searched high and low and really have not found anyone who experienced the same thing. CAn they just go out just like that??? Any help would be greatly appreciated