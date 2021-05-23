AC compressor clutch problem perhaps?

Hi all,

95 gt

AC hasnt been used for lets say 18 years other than recently where i turned it on just to see if it worked, meaning checking if cold air was blowing, and it wasn't working. only got warm air.

so now that its getting warmer, i figured i would start by charging the system.

as i was charging the system, i saw that the clutch would engage for about 0.75-1 seconds, and then stop for about 5 seconds and then engage again for about 0.75-1 seconds.

as i added refrigerant, it would engage longer before stopping. 2 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds. eventually it stayed running for like 30 seconds and i thought it would just stay on, but it stopped again and then it would not kick back on at all.

when it was on for the longer periods, i did check the air coming from the vents and it was cold.



does this sound like any common problem? any thoughts on where/how i should start troubleshooting this? or am i just looking at a new AC unit?



thanks