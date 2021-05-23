AC compressor clutch problem perhaps?

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
250
22
19
Visit site
Hi all,
95 gt
AC hasnt been used for lets say 18 years other than recently where i turned it on just to see if it worked, meaning checking if cold air was blowing, and it wasn't working. only got warm air.
so now that its getting warmer, i figured i would start by charging the system.
as i was charging the system, i saw that the clutch would engage for about 0.75-1 seconds, and then stop for about 5 seconds and then engage again for about 0.75-1 seconds.
as i added refrigerant, it would engage longer before stopping. 2 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds. eventually it stayed running for like 30 seconds and i thought it would just stay on, but it stopped again and then it would not kick back on at all.
when it was on for the longer periods, i did check the air coming from the vents and it was cold.

does this sound like any common problem? any thoughts on where/how i should start troubleshooting this? or am i just looking at a new AC unit?

thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,760
1,436
214
41
Acworth, GA
Looks like you went from under filled to over filled. If you over fill it, the compressor won't kick on. Wouldn't hurt to suck it all out and do a fresh fill on it.

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Can not figure out miss/ stall while idling.. please help
Replies
5
Views
180
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Heater problems!
Replies
6
Views
281
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jamessandlin
J
Mstng93SSP
Forced Induction Couple of questions for foxbody on3 turbo guys
Replies
15
Views
451
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Lets make my AC work again
Replies
10
Views
348
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Zeffer
Z
P
PCM Fault codes - P0135 P0155 P0443 P0645
Replies
5
Views
169
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Top Bottom