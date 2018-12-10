Advice needed on installing Prothane strut bushings

Thanks for all the advice and videos guys! Just in case anyone else out there ever runs across this, this is what I have figured out so far. I ordered this kit from LMR PT-62002BL. It's a complete bushing kit. This is mostly true. I thought that this would mean it came with all the suspension bushings. It doesn't. Dont get me wrong. It's a good kit. On the stock setup on the strut you have a nut, washer, upper bushing, caster/camber plate, lower bushing (this is the metal part with rubber molded to it pictured above) the dust boot is attached to the lower bushing with a metal clamp, the bump stop, and going through the middle of this is a metal sleeve. If you decide to upgrade to poly bushings and you buy the kit listed above or if you bought say this kit, PT-61213BL you will only get the following items: an upper bushing, a lower bushing (this bushing does not have the metal "bell" molded to it), and the metal sleeve. You will need to buy bump stops, if you want to replace them, you will also need to buy new metal lower bushings. You cant stack the new bushing on top of the old rubber one. It's makes the setup too tall. I couldn't find just the metal piece, so I had to buy this kit that comes with a lot of stuff I wont need. LRS-1925 I can use the new washer also I guess! Anyway, maybe this will help someone else that is trying to rebuild the front of their car for the first time.
So far the missing bushings in the Prothane Kit (PT-62002BL) are as follows. No front control arm bushings, no rear spherical bushings, missing pieces for the struts, no bump stops for the struts. As I move through the process of replacing the rest of the bushings I'll try to update this.
Again this is still a good kit. If I had a better understanding of everything I was going to need I would have realized the short comings when I bought it.