Advice needed on installing Prothane strut bushings

Olivethefet said: Thanks for all the advice and videos guys! Just in case anyone else out there ever runs across this, this is what I have figured out so far. I ordered this kit from LMR PT-62002BL. It's a complete bushing kit. This is mostly true. I thought that this would mean it came with all the suspension bushings. It doesn't. Dont get me wrong. It's a good kit. On the stock setup on the strut you have a nut, washer, upper bushing, caster/camber plate, lower bushing (this is the metal part with rubber molded to it pictured above) the dust boot is attached to the lower bushing with a metal clamp, the bump stop, and going through the middle of this is a metal sleeve. If you decide to upgrade to poly bushings and you buy the kit listed above or if you bought say this kit, PT-61213BL you will only get the following items: an upper bushing, a lower bushing (this bushing does not have the metal "bell" molded to it), and the metal sleeve. You will need to buy bump stops, if you want to replace them, you will also need to buy new metal lower bushings. You cant stack the new bushing on top of the old rubber one. It's makes the setup too tall. I couldn't find just the metal piece, so I had to buy this kit that comes with a lot of stuff I wont need. LRS-1925 I can use the new washer also I guess! Anyway, maybe this will help someone else that is trying to rebuild the front of their car for the first time.



So far the missing bushings in the Prothane Kit (PT-62002BL) are as follows. No front control arm bushings, no rear spherical bushings, missing pieces for the struts, no bump stops for the struts. As I move through the process of replacing the rest of the bushings I'll try to update this.



Again this is still a good kit. If I had a better understanding of everything I was going to need I would have realized the short comings when I bought it. Click to expand...

Hey man I made a post this morning on the fb groups and no reply. Maybe no one had the issue before but here's my issue similiar to yours but not with the metal sleeve thing. I'll just copy and paste and basically I'll need to know what all I need to use. Apparently this was all that was used on the setup with the other car and I'll attach an image of the Hotchkis plate and and it shows what all came with the kit I bought back in 02. I had tokico struts put on in 2012 and he reused the yellow bushing. When I took the car apart late 2019 that bushing crumbled. I bought the prothane kit from Summit part no. 6-1213 which i'll attach images too. The stock stuff I just pulled off the 94 appears to be all original items with all of the bushings, ect. and I might have not ordered the kit had I known the ones on the 94 would've been ok. But they do feel a little stiff though but not cracking or nothing. Might be best overall to replace them. So I think I'll be ok just using the kit I bought actually since that's what came with the hotchkis plate well as far as what all was needed. What are your thoughts? And I'll attach my original post on the fb groups though I since found out a few things after making that post this morn:And putting on eibach pro lowering springs as well...Just a few questions in reference to these Hotchkis CC plates and strut bushings. I am using everything from my 95 going the 94; CC plates, struts, ect. The only reason I bought this bushing kit is because when I took the other car apart the bushings which looked like they were the originals, were falling apart. The 94"s bushings actually looked fine though when I took them off a few weeks ago. Any difference in the using the shorter sleeve from the previous car's setup to the longer sleeves that came with these bushings? And the other setup did not have the flat bushing that this energy suspension set has so I wonder if that would make any difference in the amount of washers that I will need to use, ect?