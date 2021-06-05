Hey guys I recently re did my front end. New springs struts bushings all around tie rods etc. My car has 5 lug spindles from a 98 I believe. They're were on there when I bought it. I recently added maximum motorsports cc plates. I'm doing my own alignment with a camber tool. I got my driver's side with ease at negative 1.5 camber. Passenger side I barely got 1 deg negative camber. My plates are all the way in towards the motor. Everything is installed correctly I've checked the mm instructions multiple times. Now that I got 1 degree in of with that however the strut is right up against the shock tower opening. Like rubbing on it. Idk how any other way to get it away from there without losing my camber and caster. Any ideas ?