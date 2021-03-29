Engine Aluminum Radiator Cap

Feb 6, 2020
North Carolina
Hey all. I don’t know if I’ve already talked about this but around a little under a year ago I installed one of those SVE radiators from LMR because my factory one was literally coming apart and my car was overheating bad. Well I don’t overheat anymore but I’m wondering if the 19 ib cap that comes on them is too much for my car. I had a particularly hard time bleeding the cooling system the other day and I noticed no coolant ever really went into the overflow.

Not really sure what this could be caused by. Car doesn’t overheat even in the summer and I do have good pressure (as noted when I got blasted in the face with thankfully not hot coolant)
 

