Aod transmission issues

Alright so I just swapped in an aod transmission into my foxbody. I currently have it all setup from my last aod with a lokar kickdown kit. I had the pressure for the cable set but it seems to be getting tied up. Car shifts fine but when you launch the car the car won’t shift. When installing this new trans I had to readjust the gear selector to the up position so it would work with my application. I think I may have over tightened the tensioner in the valvebody would it cause these issues?