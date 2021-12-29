'93 AOD. The tube is flopping around. I tried to pull it out but it's not coming. I don't believe it's the original trans judging by the July '13 date marked on the case.Someone spread some silicone into the hole but it didn't hold very well.....I pulled the pan and it looks like the metal bubbles on the end just a bit so I may have to tap it out? Is there an O-ring above the bubbled portion? Any ideas how to remedy this? I don't want it leaking from the tube after install.