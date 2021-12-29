evintho
5 Year Member
-
- Nov 12, 2003
-
- 368
-
- 38
-
- 48
-
- 65
'93 AOD. The tube is flopping around. I tried to pull it out but it's not coming. I don't believe it's the original trans judging by the July '13 date marked on the case.
Someone spread some silicone into the hole but it didn't hold very well.....
I pulled the pan and it looks like the metal bubbles on the end just a bit so I may have to tap it out? Is there an O-ring above the bubbled portion? Any ideas how to remedy this? I don't want it leaking from the tube after install.
Someone spread some silicone into the hole but it didn't hold very well.....
I pulled the pan and it looks like the metal bubbles on the end just a bit so I may have to tap it out? Is there an O-ring above the bubbled portion? Any ideas how to remedy this? I don't want it leaking from the tube after install.