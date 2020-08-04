Backfire after cleaning injectors

C

Choneymaster545

New Member
Aug 3, 2020
1
0
0
18
Illinois
Hi, recently bought a 2004 v6 stang and have been having some trouble.

When I first bought the car it was running great, no problems as far as I could tell and I was happy. Then I ran out of gas.

After I refilled it the car was running terribly. Rough idle and felt like the car was really struggling. Replaced the fuel filter, fuel pump, egr valve, dpve sensor. Still runs rough.

Cleaned the injectors recently and after putting back everything the car started backfiring through the exhaust.

Anyone know what might be causing the backfire? I want to be able to drive it to clean out all the gunk that might have gotten sucked up when the gas ran out.
 

