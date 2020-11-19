So I was catching lean codes and had a hanging idle so I cleaned my MAF sensor with the CRC MAF sensor cleaner. I let it dry off and the battery was unhooked, Well when I put it back on, the car stalled immediately so i turned the throttle screw up. Well when it was running it started sputtering real bad and just spitting out white smoke out the tailpipes and smelled like gas. And hesitated when you gave it throttle and it eventually got worse where you could floor it and the RPMs would barely go up. So i unhooked the battery and the MAF sensor then after 30 min hooked the battery back up and kept the MAF sensor unplugged. The car still sputtered, had a hanging idle, ran like crap, but no white smoke. So what do you think bad MAF sensor should I just replace it.