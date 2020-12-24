I contacted BBK that I have a set a fuel rails from them and the little end cap with the O ring leaks at pressure. They responded with "Sorry to hear that you have a leak - we would recommend trying a slightly larger O ring at the end under the disc." So, super helpful, thanks BBK. Has anyone struggled with this problem. Looking around I have seen some mention of it but nothing solid as to what worked. What O ring was used to complete a solid seal? Is there another end plug out there that works? I really would like this to work and not have to swap rails.



Thanks for any help and/or suggestions.



Scott