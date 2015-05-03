Been Out Of The Game Since 2006

E

emagdnim

Member
Feb 5, 2003
372
1
18
Visit site
I had owned my 88GT for 8 years and after putting uncountable hours into restoring, rebuilding the motor, painting and dealing with the non stop issues of having such an old car as a daily driver I was Tboned. I thought about getting a Notch but I eventually went for a newer 01GT. I always missed the raw power of the 5.0 but I enjoyed the 01GT for about 4 years until the same fate happened and I got Tboned again so the mustang was another write off. I now drive a ..... (very embarrassed) Mazda 3.

I still have my 88GT sitting in storage untouched since it was Tboned and I thought it would be a fun project to swap over the engine and tranny into another mustang. The problem is that there are almost no cars available anymore! Back in the day I could buy decent chassis cars for 1K that need a bit of work but now almost nothing seems available. I would see classifieds littered with 2.3l notch mustangs that one could easily convert to a 5.0 with a bit of time and effort. I feel like I have waited too long and all the cars have either rusted to death or have happy owners.

What does a rolling chassis or 5.0 with a blown engine go for nowadays that isn't rusted to death?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


E

emagdnim

Member
Feb 5, 2003
372
1
18
Visit site
I live in Alberta, Canada so the issue I am finding is there just literally isn't anything available. At least not that I have found so far. Looks like if I want to get back into the game I pretty much have to buy a new running fox. I've been reading through old popular threads and I forgot how fun these cars are!
 
joesfaster

joesfaster

Member
Apr 10, 2015
18
1
13
Hopefully you stick with it. I live in the Southeast and it took me about a year to find a rust free unmolested Fox body.

Good luck brother, I'm having a blast fixing up this old car.
 
Blandnuts

Blandnuts

I don't swallow; I only swoosh
Founding Member
Aug 21, 2000
1,158
109
114
The Big T
www.dodo-brown.com
I would pass. I always get a funny feeling when I see fresh paint (unless there's a lot of before and after pics). Plus, there might be a lot of parts missing judging by the pictures.
 
E

emagdnim

Member
Feb 5, 2003
372
1
18
Visit site
Thanks guys, can't say I disagree with any of the feedback. I have been waiting since 2006 so I can wait a little longer instead of rushing into a nightmare. Id rather pay a bit more for quality.
 
E

emagdnim

Member
Feb 5, 2003
372
1
18
Visit site
Well guys I am now back in the game and I am excited. Pickings seemed to get less and less so I ended up picking up a 1989 LX with a blown motor from a teenager for 3K a year ago and split it with my Dad as we have fun working on the car together. We swapped the engine over from my old wrecked 88 and its up and running! The fun thing is the car came with a bunch of goodies that I had no idea about. The blown engine had GT40 heads, GT40 intake, BBK headers, CAI and a 65mm throttle body. We didn't put the GT40 heads on as they could use some work so we just used the heads on my 88 engine and plan on rebuilding the GT40 ones.

The real interesting thing was when we removed the blown engine it had a centerforce dual friction clutch and a 26spline input shaft which isn't common with fords. I managed to find one of the previous guys on facebook who did work on the car and the car has a very low milage Astro A5 transmission. Apparently that is one of the strongest T5 builds out there.

The car is far from perfect and still requires a lot of work and tweaking but the foundation is solid and it is mostly free of rust. Most importantly its running and can drive! I've taken it for a few rips and I forgot how fun it is to drive these cars and you can launch this thing hard.

Next steps:
Fuel pump was making a lot of noise so new one was installed last weekend. It had a walbro 255 in it and replaced with the same.
The car didn't have a back seat and has the battery in the rear trunk so I picked up some used GT seats this week which I will attempt to install next weekend.
Windshield has a leak which needs to be fixed and sealed.
Get the power windows working better.
I think the tires need to be balanced it shakes a lot at certain speeds.
Since we have a spare motor we can work on now maybe do a dry NOS system for even more fun?

Luckily I have a lot of spare parts that have come in handy already due to having a wrecked 88 I can pull from.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: 90sickfox
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LilBerx Been Out Of The Game For A While. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
ProCharger GT Been out of the game for a while, looking at a set of twins (turbos, that is) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
ufnavy06 Been out of the game for a bit 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
84blkstang It has been since 2006 since my last post. who is still around? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
L Not New Just Been Awhile The Welcome Wagon 5
E been viewing forums a while decided to sign up The Welcome Wagon 2
S Would you buy a Mustang that you know had been raced? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W Just bought 88 GT been sitting 15 years 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
C Never been a Mustang guy till now.... The Welcome Wagon 3
J New member, but have been using info from y'all for years The Welcome Wagon 1
W bought 2010 v6 thats been crashed and rebuilt missing parts 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D Need help on used 2000 GT I'm looking to buy. What has been done to the engine? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Taino Engine Its been a hwile Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
1 Electrical 1992 5.0 Running rich with surging idle (surge checklist has been done) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S it has been a while The Welcome Wagon 1
KZGUNS Idle question (i know diff. variation of this q have been asked) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 43
horse sence Shelby's little Red has been found 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
P Been a Mustang owner for 3 years now and glad to be a member here on stangnet.com The Welcome Wagon 1
TheFourEyedKid For Sale 1988 Mustang front bumper and header panel (have been modified) Interior Exterior Parts 1
B Anyone ever have success on getting mouse pee smell out of a car that's been sitting? The Welcome Wagon 6
D Is There A Way To Tell If The Fuel Pump Has Been Replaced? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Mustang Yawie Wow, It’s Been A While But Finally Got A Mustang Back 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
billfisher I’ve Been Gone For Years And Years...i’m Back 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
E 1998 V6 Posi (new Member, Sorry If This Has Been Asked Already.) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M Car Has Been Sitting 3 Years SVT Tech Forum 1
H It's Been A While... The Welcome Wagon 5
94GTCoupe Been A While, And Photobucket Can Suck It! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
CarMichael Angelo Well Boys, Its Been A Year. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
OrangeRush98 It's All Been Done.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
85ragtop Been A Long Time The Welcome Wagon 10
S Long Time Since I Have Been On Here The Welcome Wagon 1
C Back To The Mustang World.... It's Been A While... 1997? The Welcome Wagon 2
NIKwoaC So It's Been Over A Year... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
BKM48198 A/c-r-12 Help Needed-system Has Been Opened. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
tray694 Its Been Awhile 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Chythar Been A While...cel Codes 189 And 212 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
RysRed96GT Wow, It's Been A While... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
LILCBRA It's Been A While, I'm Getting The Itch!! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
EXTRPR50 Been A While, Hello Again 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Joe Kent (5.0 Joe) New To The Site, Been Around Foxes Since High School The Welcome Wagon 4
J How Much Has My 02 Been Lowered? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
srtthis Soooo Hows Everyone Been??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
kdryan Been A While... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J 86 Gt That Has Been Sitting For 5 Years 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
T 93 Cobra Fuel Issues-loading Up After Car Has Been Off The Welcome Wagon 0
0 Old Member, But Been A Long Time. The Welcome Wagon 0
meltmanbob Been A While Since I've Been Here But I Need Help, My Mustang Died! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 15
3ponyshow Been Awhile... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
CarMichael Angelo It Shoulda Been Called A Mach1 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 56
Similar threads
Top Bottom