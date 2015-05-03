Been Out Of The Game Since 2006

emagdnim
Member
-
- Feb 5, 2003
-
- 372
-
- 1
-
- 18
I had owned my 88GT for 8 years and after putting uncountable hours into restoring, rebuilding the motor, painting and dealing with the non stop issues of having such an old car as a daily driver I was Tboned. I thought about getting a Notch but I eventually went for a newer 01GT. I always missed the raw power of the 5.0 but I enjoyed the 01GT for about 4 years until the same fate happened and I got Tboned again so the mustang was another write off. I now drive a ..... (very embarrassed) Mazda 3.
I still have my 88GT sitting in storage untouched since it was Tboned and I thought it would be a fun project to swap over the engine and tranny into another mustang. The problem is that there are almost no cars available anymore! Back in the day I could buy decent chassis cars for 1K that need a bit of work but now almost nothing seems available. I would see classifieds littered with 2.3l notch mustangs that one could easily convert to a 5.0 with a bit of time and effort. I feel like I have waited too long and all the cars have either rusted to death or have happy owners.
What does a rolling chassis or 5.0 with a blown engine go for nowadays that isn't rusted to death?
I still have my 88GT sitting in storage untouched since it was Tboned and I thought it would be a fun project to swap over the engine and tranny into another mustang. The problem is that there are almost no cars available anymore! Back in the day I could buy decent chassis cars for 1K that need a bit of work but now almost nothing seems available. I would see classifieds littered with 2.3l notch mustangs that one could easily convert to a 5.0 with a bit of time and effort. I feel like I have waited too long and all the cars have either rusted to death or have happy owners.
What does a rolling chassis or 5.0 with a blown engine go for nowadays that isn't rusted to death?