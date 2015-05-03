Been Out Of The Game Since 2006

Well guys I am now back in the game and I am excited. Pickings seemed to get less and less so I ended up picking up a 1989 LX with a blown motor from a teenager for 3K a year ago and split it with my Dad as we have fun working on the car together. We swapped the engine over from my old wrecked 88 and its up and running! The fun thing is the car came with a bunch of goodies that I had no idea about. The blown engine had GT40 heads, GT40 intake, BBK headers, CAI and a 65mm throttle body. We didn't put the GT40 heads on as they could use some work so we just used the heads on my 88 engine and plan on rebuilding the GT40 ones.



The real interesting thing was when we removed the blown engine it had a centerforce dual friction clutch and a 26spline input shaft which isn't common with fords. I managed to find one of the previous guys on facebook who did work on the car and the car has a very low milage Astro A5 transmission. Apparently that is one of the strongest T5 builds out there.



The car is far from perfect and still requires a lot of work and tweaking but the foundation is solid and it is mostly free of rust. Most importantly its running and can drive! I've taken it for a few rips and I forgot how fun it is to drive these cars and you can launch this thing hard.



Next steps:

Fuel pump was making a lot of noise so new one was installed last weekend. It had a walbro 255 in it and replaced with the same.

The car didn't have a back seat and has the battery in the rear trunk so I picked up some used GT seats this week which I will attempt to install next weekend.

Windshield has a leak which needs to be fixed and sealed.

Get the power windows working better.

I think the tires need to be balanced it shakes a lot at certain speeds.

Since we have a spare motor we can work on now maybe do a dry NOS system for even more fun?



Luckily I have a lot of spare parts that have come in handy already due to having a wrecked 88 I can pull from.