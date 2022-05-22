Fox Rusted out strut towers

idareu

idareu

New Member
Jan 6, 2004
4
0
2
Apopka, FL
I've been out of the Mustang game for 12 years, which has been too long by about 12 years. I came across an 89 LX 5.0 5spd fastback for $5,500. The story is that it was a father/son project that fell by the wayside and has been sitting for many years. I stopped by for another look and was able to take it for a drive. The car runs strong and shifts well but needs a ton of work (interior, paint, etc...) My concern is the amount of rust on the strut towers as I have no experience welding and don't know how big of a job it will be to have this fixed so I'm reaching out to the StangNet members for any input if this could make or break the car.

Passenger Side
tZp56yR.jpg


Driver Site
2QOKDOe.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TIGGER
Progress Thread Daily Driver.... 89 GT - Momo wheel is in….
Replies
66
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Ramennoodles77
HELP! New fox owner power question
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold
Replies
6
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
R
Engine BAP Sensor stop working out of the blue?
Replies
0
Views
522
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rel3rd
R
Gravydog
Progress Thread Low budget 89 LX build, Car is apart again
Replies
261
Views
29K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Panel Pete
P
Top Bottom