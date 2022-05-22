idareu
Jan 6, 2004
- 4
- 0
- 2
I've been out of the Mustang game for 12 years, which has been too long by about 12 years. I came across an 89 LX 5.0 5spd fastback for $5,500. The story is that it was a father/son project that fell by the wayside and has been sitting for many years. I stopped by for another look and was able to take it for a drive. The car runs strong and shifts well but needs a ton of work (interior, paint, etc...) My concern is the amount of rust on the strut towers as I have no experience welding and don't know how big of a job it will be to have this fixed so I'm reaching out to the StangNet members for any input if this could make or break the car.
Passenger Side
Driver Site
Passenger Side
Driver Site