I've been out of the Mustang game for 12 years, which has been too long by about 12 years. I came across an 89 LX 5.0 5spd fastback for $5,500. The story is that it was a father/son project that fell by the wayside and has been sitting for many years. I stopped by for another look and was able to take it for a drive. The car runs strong and shifts well but needs a ton of work (interior, paint, etc...) My concern is the amount of rust on the strut towers as I have no experience welding and don't know how big of a job it will be to have this fixed so I'm reaching out to the StangNet members for any input if this could make or break the car.Passenger SideDriver Site