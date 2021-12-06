Best GT gauge bezel and dash pad

J

jws66m

Member
Oct 5, 2018
44
7
18
45
Utah
Need some direction on quality gauge panel and dash pad. I'm looking for the GT type gauge panel with black camera case. Got a $40 one off ebay to play with. Its made by All Classic Parts. It's decent, had a couple of scratches and a small chip in the chrome. I'm opening up the holes to fit 2 5/8 guages. I figure I'll mess it up so I want one more for my final and looking for a good one.

Also want a solid dash pad. Doesn't need to be a ford tooling if a repo is just a good. Just want quality fit and materials.

Looking for suggestions.
 

