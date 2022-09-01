Fox 1984 GT Interior

Uncovered the interior of my 84, I covered it with towels to protect the cloth from fading. The headliner needs to be replaced, but the rest of the interior looks as good as the day I covered it 28 years ago. The dash pad and the console lid are the ones the car was born with, as is the rest of the interior, the only exceptions are the 140 MPH speedo and sun visors. The oddity, this GT was sold out of Schultz Ford in Spring Valley, NY, but doesn't have the mandatory rear window defogger option.
 

Attachments

  • GaugeCluster.jpg
    GaugeCluster.jpg
    369.1 KB · Views: 4
  • HVACControls.jpg
    HVACControls.jpg
    321.1 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161734867.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161734867.jpg
    302.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161740800_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161740800_HDR.jpg
    413.8 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161808856_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161808856_HDR.jpg
    429.1 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20220831_161813246_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161813246_HDR.jpg
    219.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161838330_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161838330_HDR.jpg
    391.6 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161844880_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161844880_HDR.jpg
    401.5 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161855772_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161855772_HDR.jpg
    474.6 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20220831_161859965_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20220831_161859965_HDR.jpg
    440 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


