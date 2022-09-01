Uncovered the interior of my 84, I covered it with towels to protect the cloth from fading. The headliner needs to be replaced, but the rest of the interior looks as good as the day I covered it 28 years ago. The dash pad and the console lid are the ones the car was born with, as is the rest of the interior, the only exceptions are the 140 MPH speedo and sun visors. The oddity, this GT was sold out of Schultz Ford in Spring Valley, NY, but doesn't have the mandatory rear window defogger option.