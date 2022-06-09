Vondy
- Nov 28, 2021
Hey, I'm doing a head gasket replacement so I figured while I'm in the guts that I minus well put some power in now before it's all closed up.
I'm completely stock right now besides headers so I wanted to know what would be best in terms of weight and power gains. I might upgrade some other stuff in the future so if anyone can recommend a good combo I would also consider waiting and doing everything all at once. Thanks yall.
