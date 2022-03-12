Best Throttle Body Size for Supercharged Fox

Dbark4895
Mar 6, 2022
5
0
1
39
Looking for some advise for the most recommended TB and MAF setup. I currently have the
Deatsch Werks injectors 550cc
XL3F-12B579-AA 90mm MAF
BBK Powerplus 70mm TB
I’m thinking I need to upgrade the TB, but not sure what size is the best.
