Best Throttle Body Size for Supercharged Fox

D

Dbark4895

New Member
Mar 6, 2022
5
0
1
39
Woodstock GA
Looking for some advise for the most recommended TB and MAF setup. I currently have the

Deatsch Werks injectors 550cc
XL3F-12B579-AA 90mm MAF
BBK Powerplus 70mm TB

I’m thinking I need to upgrade the TB, but not sure what size is the best.
 

Attachments

  • 7F909BB6-8704-4B53-9C37-DEF739B7F4E2.jpeg
    7F909BB6-8704-4B53-9C37-DEF739B7F4E2.jpeg
    507.1 KB · Views: 8
  • 5849DB76-DD04-4C9D-B1D7-7B208D243805.jpeg
    5849DB76-DD04-4C9D-B1D7-7B208D243805.jpeg
    385.6 KB · Views: 7
  • 84CCABC1-FEAC-4024-AF5E-302010544AE9.jpeg
    84CCABC1-FEAC-4024-AF5E-302010544AE9.jpeg
    480.6 KB · Views: 8
  • BABE7808-A9BB-4A15-B63B-A8441E2FBDA2.jpeg
    BABE7808-A9BB-4A15-B63B-A8441E2FBDA2.jpeg
    352.3 KB · Views: 5
  • 800BF8D6-CC71-48C4-8832-26C95A581B16.jpeg
    800BF8D6-CC71-48C4-8832-26C95A581B16.jpeg
    488 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors(?)


foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Active Member
Jan 19, 2020
111
49
38
32
Sioux Falls, SD
Accufab has flow numbers on their website, find an engine CFM calculator online and plug your specs in and compare. Will mostly be dictated by displacement, the S/C will improve volumetric efficiency so you can be a little undersize and still make the power. Will also help to have an idea what HP you expect out of the engine. You do want to taper down from the MAF size generally but with the S/C you're also not worried about creating velocity. 90mm is a pretty big TB so you'll probably be smaller than the MAF anyway.
 
foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Active Member
Jan 19, 2020
111
49
38
32
Sioux Falls, SD
Bullitt347 said:
For a blow through it does not matter as much. Everything is pressurized before the TB.
If using a PD blower, then the larger the TB the better
Click to expand...
I agree, though OP has not said if it's a race or street car. A smaller TB would reduce the throttle sensitivity and make it a little more streetable without giving up overall power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
5.0 to GT40 upgrade. Which MAF, plugs and coil? Using A9L and 19lb injectors
Replies
37
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
R
Need some guidance for cold air intake and fuel injector size
Replies
18
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Red50Fox
Engine What size MAF / injectors?
Replies
15
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Red50Fox
Red50Fox
R
supercharged 87GT hci advise
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TheLeech405
T
The Shadow...
Maf?
Replies
16
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom