Best V6 HP adders

Bsharp21

I got a 1999 v6 mustang im doing a full restoration on. rebuilt engine and transmission with mild upgrades throughout. 3.73 gears in the rear end, high flow short tube headers. mishimoto aluminum 3 core radiator. really going all out on this thing but still able to keep it around a budget. my question being what all have yall done with your v6 to get more power. anybody done underdrive pulleys, different suspension set ups, weight reduction. just wanna get some information out their for us v6 owners looking to get more power.
 

99Blackbeauty

So far I have deleted the cats (my state does not require so check state epa regs. First) ran dual exhaust, as well. I replaced my throttle body with the 65mm bbk and matched the bbk cai. The next mod I added was the 23lb fuel injectors and a screamindemon coil pack with 10mm wires. Once I got all my mods on i purchased the Bama wireless tuner and synced all my tunes through it. Wow what a difference this has brought this little pony to life.
 
Warhorse Racing

Here's a link to a video I made about my 2004 V6 autocross project. It details all the mods I made to get more power and throttle response. In addition to the usual bolt-on parts, I installed Harland Sharp 1.8 Roller Rockers, an Auto Specialties Underdrive Pulley, and a RAM Aluminum Flywheel. This car won a local CAM Class autocross championship in 2019.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbHHYAwMUmg&t


If you have any questions, please ask here or in the comments. I'm happy to help.
 
