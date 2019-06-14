Best V6 HP adders

I got a 1999 v6 mustang im doing a full restoration on. rebuilt engine and transmission with mild upgrades throughout. 3.73 gears in the rear end, high flow short tube headers. mishimoto aluminum 3 core radiator. really going all out on this thing but still able to keep it around a budget. my question being what all have yall done with your v6 to get more power. anybody done underdrive pulleys, different suspension set ups, weight reduction. just wanna get some information out their for us v6 owners looking to get more power.