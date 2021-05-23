Brand new to posting on the forum, but have been reading it for years. Good stuff and for the past 5 years you all have helped me a lot. Ihave been resorting a 1966 Mustang, 2DR coupe, 289, PS, A/C, front disc brakes, pony package - really a nice car and a sometimes "fun" project. I have read, re-read and studied many of your treads and learned a great deal and I am not only thankful, but appreciative of everyone willing to share your experiences and extensive knowledge with people you don't even know. Truly appreciative. I am headed to the technical forum to my first question -engine/firewall grounding strap and what it affects. Thank you again.