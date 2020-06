[email protected] said: Can anyone offer me any advise on how best to approach accessing the dawn thing so I can attempt a repair?

depends on which one it is. If its the one closest to the water pump its gonna be a pain. Go to any auto parts store and get a broken screw/ bolt remover (eazy out). Get the right size of course. You dont want to get one tooo big. Read the instructions and your good to go. They wor! I extracted a broken head bolt before. Keep in mind though. If you break the eazy out in the broken bolt. YOU ARE *****ED). If i was you, i would remove the lower intake manifold and try to extract it. That way if you do break the eay out, you can just bring the manifold to a machine shop.