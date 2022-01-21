Build Update

Hey All,

Just thought I'd put up an update on where I'm at. Just got my full interior kit so getting excited to install this as it's the last major item. Then swap out the wheels for something larger (thinking 17" TTII 215's).

6cyl converted to 5.0L (carbureted with a Quickfuel 600 Slayer), alum heads, Comp Cam 281HR, 2 1/2" home fabbed exhaust with H pipe, Stealth hi-rise alum manifold
All suspension components new MOOG with heavy sway bar plus I added an export brace and Monte Carlo bar
T5 trans
rear is currently a std 8" but will be swapped to a 3:55 posi on a future weekend project
new rear quarters, rear valance, doors, FG Shelby style hood and front valance
Shelby drop, front converted to disc with dual bowl swap, rear are std drum
She's getting there
 

Attachments

  • Engine Bay.jpg
    Engine Bay.jpg
    133 KB · Views: 4
  • New motor no intake manifold.JPG
    New motor no intake manifold.JPG
    484.6 KB · Views: 4
  • New Motor on stand 2.JPG
    New Motor on stand 2.JPG
    368.5 KB · Views: 4
  • Outside.jpg
    Outside.jpg
    115.8 KB · Views: 4

