Build Update

Hey All,



Just thought I'd put up an update on where I'm at. Just got my full interior kit so getting excited to install this as it's the last major item. Then swap out the wheels for something larger (thinking 17" TTII 215's).



6cyl converted to 5.0L (carbureted with a Quickfuel 600 Slayer), alum heads, Comp Cam 281HR, 2 1/2" home fabbed exhaust with H pipe, Stealth hi-rise alum manifold

All suspension components new MOOG with heavy sway bar plus I added an export brace and Monte Carlo bar

T5 trans

rear is currently a std 8" but will be swapped to a 3:55 posi on a future weekend project

new rear quarters, rear valance, doors, FG Shelby style hood and front valance

Shelby drop, front converted to disc with dual bowl swap, rear are std drum

She's getting there