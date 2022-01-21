Build Update

65-Fstbk
- May 20, 2007
Hey All,
Just thought I'd put up an update on where I'm at. Just got my full interior kit so getting excited to install this as it's the last major item. Then swap out the wheels for something larger (thinking 17" TTII 215's).
6cyl converted to 5.0L (carbureted with a Quickfuel 600 Slayer), alum heads, Comp Cam 281HR, 2 1/2" home fabbed exhaust with H pipe, Stealth hi-rise alum manifold
All suspension components new MOOG with heavy sway bar plus I added an export brace and Monte Carlo bar
T5 trans
rear is currently a std 8" but will be swapped to a 3:55 posi on a future weekend project
new rear quarters, rear valance, doors, FG Shelby style hood and front valance
Shelby drop, front converted to disc with dual bowl swap, rear are std drum
She's getting there
