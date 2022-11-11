C4 Speedometer cable spins too fast

I first had a problem with the speedometer needle jumping to 100 when I went over 40mph. I tried greasing the cable by disconnecting at the speedometer and turning the cable with a drill to get any kinks out without disconnecting the other end going into the transmission!!!! Now, the cable spins really fast and the speedometer jumps to the max possible against a constraint .I have a tan 19 tooth gear that doesn't look worn and I am not sure if I damaged the other gear inside the transmission. Thoughts? Thanks