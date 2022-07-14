Cam bearing wiping, to change or not to change?

Hi!

Long story, but there are 300miles old cam bearings (Mahle performance).
I am changing mains and rod bearings, cleaning engine due to gold oil.

Would You change these or leave them as they are? This on picture is #1 which tool most damage, more to back less polishing there is...
They are polished at bottom.

Thnx for suggestions!
 

