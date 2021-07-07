I have read on The Corral, and on previous threads here on Stangnet that the idle with an X-cam smooths slightly and it is more stable around 800 rpms. Does anybody have experience with that?



Hello all:I have a couple questions about my motor setup as I recently got it up and running.It's a long story but I purchased a built motor and transmission from a long time family friend. He paid to have it built but never ended up using it. He left it in climate controlled storage for a while and eventually basically gave it to me for next-to-nothing.Everything listed () was built and assembled by DSS Racing and it's how I got it. Admittedly the setup is probably a little strange, but it's all I have to work with at the moment. The motor was built for a street/strip car with an emphasis on strip. My car will not be a daily driver so that's fine. The setup is:DSS 306 block with main girdle and windage trayDSS Forged PistonsDSS Forged RodsMircopolished crank1.6 Scorpion roller rockersFord Racing X303 camTrick Flow 58cc twisted wedge headsExplorer upper / lower intakePro-M 30# injectorsPro-M 75mm Mass AirAreomotive Fuel Pressure regulatorStock TB.)A couple weeks ago I asked about timing. Basically, I was/am a complete novice and had no idea what I was doing. After taking the advice given on the thread, I got the car to start, and I set the timing at 12 degrees. It was running at about 650rpm's. However that was only accomplished by also jacking up the throttle screw to a fully open position. This also made the engine very choppy and it often sounded like it was going to die. () It also made setting the base idle difficult even with widening out the screw holes.For comparison sake, here is my car at it's current idle: (Here is another video I found, supposedly with an X-cam:But then also this one:Maybe comparing the idle isn't helpful but again, as a total novice I am just trying to get myself into the ballpark. I'm not expecting the car to run perfectly with a stock computer in it, but I feel like I should be able to be confident in it's ability to tool around in, which at this point I am not.Any questions or clarifications please reach out.