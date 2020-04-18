I’m swapping a 5.0 engine from an 87 into an 89 which was originally a 2.3L. I know the 4cyl fan won’t fit, but could the electric fan controller and wiring from the 4cyl be used with an electric fan setup meant for a 5.0?



I have the SVE Electric Fan Conversion Kit, which I guess could just be wired as instructed for a 5.0. But I’m wondering if I could make use of the 4cyl’s existing fan controller and wiring to make this cleaner and better integrated with the AC and whatnot. The fan kit comes with a thermostat — could I just take the temperature control switch from the 4cyl and plug it into the thermostat housing on the 5.0? Or does the fan control system also somehow involve the 4cyl computer?



I’d appreciate any general guidance on doing the 2.3 to 5.0 swap with an electric fan. I’m new to this and new in these forums, so thanks for your patience and all the help I’ve already found in other threads!