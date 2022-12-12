If it's not one thing, it's another! Now I can't get the motor to start.

'93 5.0 from a Mustang. Basically, a fresh rebuild. I've got fuel (shoots out when I depress the schrader valve) and spark (good spark outta the plug wires). At TDC the timing mark is where it's supposed to be and the rotor is pointed at #1 on the cap. Turns over fine. When I turn the distributor all the way to the left (pass side) it backfires through the headers while turning over and when turned more to the right (drivers side) it doesn't backfire. That's about as far as my expertise will take me! What am I missing?