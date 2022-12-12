Engine Can't get the motor to fire.

If it's not one thing, it's another! Now I can't get the motor to start.
'93 5.0 from a Mustang. Basically, a fresh rebuild. I've got fuel (shoots out when I depress the schrader valve) and spark (good spark outta the plug wires). At TDC the timing mark is where it's supposed to be and the rotor is pointed at #1 on the cap. Turns over fine. When I turn the distributor all the way to the left (pass side) it backfires through the headers while turning over and when turned more to the right (drivers side) it doesn't backfire. That's about as far as my expertise will take me! What am I missing?
 

When I plumb my engines for a performance engine I have a liquid filled mechanical gauge under the hood aswell as a digital gauge on the dash to always monitor my fuel pressure...One time my fuel pressure was just 3lbs under spec and y vehicle wouldnt fiire up...It would just fire n quit...

The way you set the timing is you put he pointer at the balancer at 10* btdc then set the rotor where the #1 wire is.......If you set it to 0 you'll have to advance the distributor 10+ to get it set right......

The way I get my timing set right is with a whistle keychain with a piece of 3/8" fueline attached and put in #1 cylinder...The whistle blows on the right stroke and stops whistling at TDC...

Good Luck

IMG_20221028_162923.jpg
IMG_20221019_175456.jpg
 
