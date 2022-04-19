Fuel Car running worse after gas fillup

A

AnthonyA1234

Member
Aug 17, 2020
Florida
Recently purchased a 92 gt project car and Once I was able to get the car running I drove it to a mustang mod shop to get a misfire fixed and to get the car running well. I finally picked up the car today and it ran amazing until I stopped to get gas. After I filled it up the fuel pump now buzzes constantly. The car also jerks when cruising at low rpm around 2k. Also when letting out the clutch in 1st gear the car will jerk very aggressively if I don’t give it enough gas. My thinking is that the fuel tank is probably dirty and after I filled the tank completely (the first time I’ve done this since I got the car, it sat for 5 years before I got it running) the gas probably stirred up whatever crud was in the tank and clogged the filter. I plan on buying abs installing a new tank, pump, and fuel gauge sensor since I’m gonna be in there anyways. Do you guys think this could be it?
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
Sarasota Florida
Yeh. Yes, and yes. Maybe get DryGas/Heet. I would get this stuff at Home Depot in the mower section called Mechanic In A Bottle. Worth a try, because for years guys are getting Foxbodies that have been sitting and putting gas in them and they do that.
 
CAMTWO1070

CAMTWO1070

Member
Dec 17, 2021
NY
All I know is if its rust that clogged the filter you better change the tank asap..

Rust is a micro abrasive and it can breakdown so small it can pass through the filter and do damage to your fuel injectors and also impregnate burnt rust onto the pistontops layering it on creating hotspots on top of the pistons...

One way to tell if its rust is to remove the fuel filter and let the debris flow out of the inlet side in a clean glass jar...the contaminants your working with will be evident..

Good Luck
 
A

AnthonyA1234

Member
Aug 17, 2020
Florida
Ok so I’ll do that then thanks guys. What pump should I go with? I’m thinking just the walboro 155lph. Car has a cobra intake, x303 cam, some sort of aftermarket head, full exhaust, cai, and the stock 19lvs injectors. Car makes 275 to the wheels. Will the 155lph be good?
 
