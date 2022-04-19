Recently purchased a 92 gt project car and Once I was able to get the car running I drove it to a mustang mod shop to get a misfire fixed and to get the car running well. I finally picked up the car today and it ran amazing until I stopped to get gas. After I filled it up the fuel pump now buzzes constantly. The car also jerks when cruising at low rpm around 2k. Also when letting out the clutch in 1st gear the car will jerk very aggressively if I don’t give it enough gas. My thinking is that the fuel tank is probably dirty and after I filled the tank completely (the first time I’ve done this since I got the car, it sat for 5 years before I got it running) the gas probably stirred up whatever crud was in the tank and clogged the filter. I plan on buying abs installing a new tank, pump, and fuel gauge sensor since I’m gonna be in there anyways. Do you guys think this could be it?