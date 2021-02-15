Cats, I need some feedback / reccomendations

The stock H-pipe is not going back on. It's horrible mess of bad pipe bends and four cats. Plus, it's really heavy! I have to admit thought, the stock configuration really did a good job at cleaning up the exhaust.

Gentlemen,I need some advice and practical experience regarding your choice of catalyst brand / supplier.For a long time now I've been getting sick of driving my '95 with the off-road H-pipe and smelling like I've just finished mowing the lawn after a 30 minute drive. The better-half has complained about this issue for years, and I have to admit, I agree with her. I love the sound it makes without cats, even with the factory cat back, but I can't live with the fumes anymore. The problem is that I'm not sure which supplier to go with to solve this issue. This is becoming more important as my car does more street cruising and less track days now. Here are my experiences, thoughts, and questions given the limited number of choices:I'm not sure what it is about this car or if I'm just getting too old for nasty smelling exhaust, but my old 460 powered drag cars never bothered me as much as this one's exhaust does.Please let me know what you think and what experiences you've had putting cats back on your cars. I'm open to and appreciative of all recommendations!