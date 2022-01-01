I have 1990 Ford Mustang GT Hatchback, stock wiring, second owner for 25 years, bought from close friend with 25,000 mile and drove another 200,000 mile. Last three years, engine and T5 manual transmission, exhaust, 2.5 inch, cat system, drive train converted to 3.5 gear, suspension upgraded mostly MMS. Factory harness is good shape, car was always in garage for last 30 years. No rust.



Engine rebuilt, piston 4.03, Comp Cam XE264HR, head AFR 186 CC, combustion chamber 58 CC, intake trick flow track heat, BBK throttle body 70 MM, 30 Lbs. injectors, BBK MAF calibrated to 30 Lbs. Vacuum Leak check, no leaks, all emission control system connected and functional.



I started the engine, timing set at 12 degree w/o SPOUT. TPS 0.98 Volt, Idle vacuum 14 inch, hot idle rpm fluctuate 710 -735 rpm, oil and temp normal, Fuel pressure set at 44 psi w/o vacuum hose, idle pressure 39 psi.



Car starts and runs smooth, does not die once started cold and drive 10 to 12 mile, city driving, does not die at stop lights.



Problem: Check Engine Light Always On, code 66 MAF low voltage and code 98 limp mode.



MAF electrical data: MAF Pin A,B,C, D from right to left

Pin A Red - Pin B Black at KOEO - 12.1 volt

Pin C - tan/light and pin D dark blue/orange - KOER - 0.91 Volt

Harness EEC to MAF wiring - pin C and EEC Pin 9 - 0.3 ohm, pid and EEC pin 50 0.3 ohm, pic and ground 28 k ohm, pin D and ground 98 k ohm.



EEC IV - E9ZF 12A650 A2A - replace all three capacitor, still code 66 and 98.



Like to hear member's comments, suggestion, advise on further troubleshooting. My options - should I send EEC for further test and repair, or install tuner chip, or buy another MAF.