Clutch issues

Hi I have a 2006 mustang gt and I have recently replaced my manual transmission clutch with a exedy Mach 400 clutch. When driving the car in the city at Lower rpms my clutch pressure feels great, firm but not too firm. However when I really get on the peddle and reach higher rpms the clutch pressure severely decreases. I am still able to disengage the clucth and change gears but it just feels weird how it almost has no pressure at higher rpms. If anyone can help me out that would be great.

thank you