Clutch issues

M

Mattpastran6

New Member
Nov 11, 2020
1
0
1
19
Ontario
Hi I have a 2006 mustang gt and I have recently replaced my manual transmission clutch with a exedy Mach 400 clutch. When driving the car in the city at Lower rpms my clutch pressure feels great, firm but not too firm. However when I really get on the peddle and reach higher rpms the clutch pressure severely decreases. I am still able to disengage the clucth and change gears but it just feels weird how it almost has no pressure at higher rpms. If anyone can help me out that would be great.
thank you
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
Possible clutch going out again
Replies
11
Views
552
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
1995Beast
1
thejoe
T5 swapped 67 with clutch issues
Replies
10
Views
613
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
thejoe
thejoe
M
Drivetrain Weird clutch disengagement issue
Replies
5
Views
701
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
67coupe
67coupe
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
12
Views
576
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
Drivetrain 99 Mustang GT clutch pedal 'catching'
Replies
3
Views
499
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Chaseskywalker
C
Top Bottom