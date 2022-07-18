Coil over conversion

So who has done it and what are your thoughts? Of course any upgrade over stock suspension makes a huge difference.
When i went from stock to a grab - a- track front a rear suspension i was blown away. But by todays standards, even grabatrack is old. I dont have the budget to do all 4 corners, and have seen QA1 budget inb my price range, but ive heard alot of negative stuff about QA1. Any body use them or other brands and what has been your experience?

My car is a '73 which limits my options as not all manufacturers make kits for mine.

My car is a weekend driver or can even function as a daily second option.
 

