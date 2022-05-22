Coming out of hibernation.

Spent the winter enjoying the 150+ inches of snow and 4' of ice on the Canadian border. Did a little visit to Florida. Went back to the border to help with the flood preparation. It didn't make much of a difference. Read all the posts on Stangnet I've missed out on lately and decided that it's time to get the Cobra II back out on the road. Even though it doesn't feel like it. 55 and a cold NW wind. But, you guys inspired me to get after it.Pulled the cover off the car and opened the hood.oh-ohI guess I should have replaced the 30 year old radiator while the car was down last summer.Ordered a new one. While I wait for it I can pull out the grill and go see if Phil has a replacement.Radiator is draining..........