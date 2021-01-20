Drivetrain Cross-pin trouble on rebuilt 8.8

I’ve recently rebuilt my rear end, and am installing new Moser 5lug axles. First try, the cross pin is hitting the ends of the axles.
F1E826D6-EFD6-48CA-9D36-34340A1C97D9.jpeg

I am within spec on my clutch packs, and actually already have the smallest shim I had in there, .030.
I decided to measure the axle ends, after the c-clips.
Old:
345EBC81-1B88-4F63-801A-BBDA8765C613.jpeg


New:
67659915-ABFE-4C06-8C8F-BC4919DED3BD.jpeg

It is this difference that is causing the trouble.
Should I shave the c-clips, or shave the end of the axle? Or is there another solution.
Thanks for the help guys!
 

