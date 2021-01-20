Rdub6
Mustang Master
- Dec 29, 2017
I’ve recently rebuilt my rear end, and am installing new Moser 5lug axles. First try, the cross pin is hitting the ends of the axles.
I am within spec on my clutch packs, and actually already have the smallest shim I had in there, .030.
I decided to measure the axle ends, after the c-clips.
Old:
New:
It is this difference that is causing the trouble.
Should I shave the c-clips, or shave the end of the axle? Or is there another solution.
Thanks for the help guys!
