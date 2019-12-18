Deciding first car HELP!!!

Hey guys this is my first thread. I really need some help with what i should get as my first mustang. My parents are giving me a choice with what i want. And i was wondering what chassis would be the best to start and keep for a long time with a lot of potential. Like how strong the chassis is for handling, power, abd what are strengths and weaknesses of all the chassis (belowa bit) know anything can be upgraded bu whats my bang for buck and as how much money will get me stock. Ive narrowed it down to:

New Edge GT

1965-1967 289

Foxbody (roller cam years only)

Sn95 with the 5.0.

-Thanks