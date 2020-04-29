Desperately need electrical help!

Really in a bind - need help.

And so does my Pony!



'07 4.0 5-sp won't start by ignition.

No problem starting with short push and popping clutch.

All electrical systems are functioning - horn, lights, signals, radio, etc.

Starter checks out fine, but No power on "start" at the "S" terminal on solenoid.

Battery is new, wiring from relay to solenoid is good.

ALL fuses and relays are good, clutch safety switch is good (but currently bypassed).

Ignition switch tests good, tried swapping keys, FOBs, resetting, etc.



Could the PATS transceiver be the culprit?

How can you test it?

Where is it?

Anyone with any similar experience?