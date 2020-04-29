Desperately need electrical help!

Silver Bullitt

Silver Bullitt

Member
May 22, 2019
3
1
13
68
Fort Worth, TX
Really in a bind - need help.
And so does my Pony!

'07 4.0 5-sp won't start by ignition.
No problem starting with short push and popping clutch.
All electrical systems are functioning - horn, lights, signals, radio, etc.
Starter checks out fine, but No power on "start" at the "S" terminal on solenoid.
Battery is new, wiring from relay to solenoid is good.
ALL fuses and relays are good, clutch safety switch is good (but currently bypassed).
Ignition switch tests good, tried swapping keys, FOBs, resetting, etc.

Could the PATS transceiver be the culprit?
How can you test it?
Where is it?
Anyone with any similar experience?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Desperate need of assistance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
E Desperate Need Of Advice The Welcome Wagon 0
E New To Stangnet And Desperately Need Some Advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
T Desperately Need 5.0 Help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
M Keeps stalling out... Desperately need help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Desperate need of assistance
Desperate Need Of Advice
New To Stangnet And Desperately Need Some Advice
Desperately Need 5.0 Help!!
Keeps stalling out... Desperately need help
Top Bottom