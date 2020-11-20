I know this is one of the more common issues with these cars, but it’s driving me absolutely crazy lately. I rebuilt my 302 about 5 years ago, using the gt40p setup. The car runs flawless when I do drive it, which is maybe once a month. Within the last 6 months though there is a noticeable exhaust leak while the car is running, which is causing some really potent exhaust fumes. It also seems like the engine has started running very rich aswell. The fuel combined with exhaust smell is enough to choke you and burn your eyes. I can’t drive the car anywhere decent anymore because I show up smelling like gas and exhaust fumes. Now for the million dollar question, what are the common causes/ areas on the car that you guys have found cause this and where are the fumes coming into the cab from? I was going to put on an adjustable FPR, and install a new charcoal canister and lines from late model resto.. I may also go ahead and replace my header gaskets. Any info you guys have would be much appreciated. I’ve heard about 20 + issues that could cause this and I know it can be a process of elimination. Let me know, thanks!